Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $12.61

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $12.33. Indivior shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 51,973 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on INDV shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,235.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.90 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 654.82% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Indivior by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after buying an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at $36,011,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Indivior by 58.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,094,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,872,000 after purchasing an additional 769,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Indivior by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 850,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 128,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Indivior by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 345,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

