Insider Buying: Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Acquires 482 Shares of Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £149.42 ($194.15).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Swagatam Mukerji bought 75,000 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,185.03).

On Thursday, July 25th, Swagatam Mukerji sold 390,329 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £136,615.15 ($177,514.49).

On Friday, July 19th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 579 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £225.81 ($293.41).

On Friday, July 12th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 375 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($194.91).

Centaur Media Price Performance

Shares of Centaur Media stock opened at GBX 31 ($0.40) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £44.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,033.33 and a beta of 0.85. Centaur Media Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 39.69.

Centaur Media Cuts Dividend

About Centaur Media

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

