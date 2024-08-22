Insider Buying: Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) Director Sherri Anne Brillon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,887. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DKL opened at $38.69 on Thursday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $53.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.12.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $264.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 157.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 4,182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 496,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 484,571 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

