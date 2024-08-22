Insider Selling: ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SPRY opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,860,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 779,969 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,790,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 257,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after buying an additional 229,988 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

