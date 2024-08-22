Insider Selling: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,460,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,821,448.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AvePoint alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00.

AvePoint Price Performance

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $11.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on AVPT

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AvePoint by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,517,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after acquiring an additional 89,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 370.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AvePoint by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.