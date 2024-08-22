Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $15,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,814 shares in the company, valued at $76,051,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $5,123,625.00.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $156.75 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $157.62. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Carvana by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Carvana by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Carvana from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.40.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

