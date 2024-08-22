Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Sells 426,891 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,732.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $9,585,687.60.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 176.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BROS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

