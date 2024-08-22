Insider Selling: Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Senior Officer Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.88, for a total value of C$18,300.00.

Jonathan Victor Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 3,750 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.63, for a total value of C$17,362.50.

On Thursday, August 15th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total value of C$30,450.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$28,488.75.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.84, for a total value of C$21,300.00.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

TSE:JAG opened at C$5.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$5.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.73. The company has a market cap of C$395.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on Jaguar Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company’s principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Featured Articles

