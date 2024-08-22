Insider Selling: Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 77,800 Shares of Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $6,248,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,675,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,235,116.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Kellanova's revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on K

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 57.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Kellanova by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in Kellanova by 757.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

