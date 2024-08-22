Insider Selling: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) CAO Sells 26,197 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $250,967.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LILA opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -314.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 21.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 465,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 81,627 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 80.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 15,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LILA shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

