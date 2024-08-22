Insider Selling: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) CAO Sells 26,197 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $250,967.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Liberty Latin America Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ LILA opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -314.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LILA shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
