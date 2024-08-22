Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Sells 3,354 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) EVP John P. Lauer sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.48, for a total transaction of $444,337.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $133.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.52. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $137.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Matson’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Matson by 5.8% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 4.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 13.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

