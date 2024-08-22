Insider Selling: M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Director Sells 2,471 Shares of Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,184.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

MTB opened at $162.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $176.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.95 and a 200-day moving average of $148.32.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

