Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Insider Jennifer M. Vasin Sells 739 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $208.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.34 and a 1 year high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.52.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

