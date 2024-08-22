Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Insperity has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Insperity has a dividend payout ratio of 60.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Insperity to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Price Performance

NYSE NSP opened at $92.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.29. Insperity has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $119.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.16% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,114,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Insperity

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.