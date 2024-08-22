Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.20.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
