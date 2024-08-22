Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 634.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $30,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Intapp by 218.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of INTA opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on INTA shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Intapp

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $174,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,655,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,434.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $174,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,655,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,577,850 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.