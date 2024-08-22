Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,268 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 32,630 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Intel by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after buying an additional 458,608 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Trading Up 0.4 %

Intel stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

