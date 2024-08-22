Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Director Daniel T. Hendrix Sells 3,555 Shares

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $62,319.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,806.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Interface Stock Performance

TILE opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.21 million. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Interface

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter valued at $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 131.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

