International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.93.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.6% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $17,846,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM opened at $197.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.25. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

