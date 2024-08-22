International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.55 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.19.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

