Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT Raised to $81.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.05. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,176 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,440 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,225,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,438,000 after acquiring an additional 131,679 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,854,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after purchasing an additional 227,439 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,470,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,744,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after buying an additional 191,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,557,000 after buying an additional 661,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.