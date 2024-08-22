Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.02

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.02 and last traded at $111.02, with a volume of 3739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.80.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.14.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

