Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,902 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $24,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $962,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 581,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $110.80 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $110.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

