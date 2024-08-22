Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.25

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and traded as high as $16.62. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 37,720 shares changing hands.
Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82.
Invesco Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
