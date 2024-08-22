Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.25

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and traded as high as $16.62. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 37,720 shares changing hands.

Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82.

Invesco Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $368,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 125.6% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 20,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

