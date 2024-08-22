Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.
BSCQ opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.48.
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
