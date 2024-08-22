Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.54

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.54 and traded as low as $28.01. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 568,374 shares changing hands.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

