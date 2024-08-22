Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $20,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 862.1% during the 1st quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DWAS opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.56. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $95.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

