Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 118,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 87,164 shares during the period. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $273,000.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VPV opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $11.11.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

