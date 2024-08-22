Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,051,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,228,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $172.60 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $173.08. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

