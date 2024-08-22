Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,990 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.63% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $20,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 273,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 67,932 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 210,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAB opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $27.77.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

