Investec Group (LON:INVP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $541.84

Investec Group (LON:INVP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 541.84 ($7.04) and traded as high as GBX 597.50 ($7.76). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 586.50 ($7.62), with a volume of 795,744 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Investec Group from GBX 540 ($7.02) to GBX 660 ($8.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

In other news, insider Stephen Koseff sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of £135.25 ($175.74), for a total transaction of £787,560.75 ($1,023,337.77). In other Investec Group news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 81,335 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.70), for a total value of £419,688.60 ($545,333.42). Also, insider Stephen Koseff sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of £135.25 ($175.74), for a total transaction of £787,560.75 ($1,023,337.77). Insiders sold a total of 293,490 shares of company stock worth $237,166,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

