Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Triumph Group (TGI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI):

8/21/2024 – Triumph Group was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

8/13/2024 – Triumph Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

8/12/2024 – Triumph Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Triumph Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

8/8/2024 – Triumph Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Triumph Group Price Performance

TGI stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.53. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $17.87.

Get Triumph Group Inc alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.64 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 40.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Triumph Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,786.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.