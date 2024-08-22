Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,909 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 870% compared to the typical volume of 300 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,005 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,413.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 58,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,569 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 989,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,786,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

NYSE BSM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 48,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.24 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

