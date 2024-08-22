Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 5,111 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 231% compared to the average daily volume of 1,545 call options.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSAT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.47. 3,983,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -73.25 and a beta of 0.90. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James Monroe III acquired 4,510,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,781,506.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,708,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,749.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

