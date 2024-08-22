Investors Buy Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRXGet Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBRX. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Monday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forte Biosciences stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRXFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,031,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Forte Biosciences makes up 1.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 5.59% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.09. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.91.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

