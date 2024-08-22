Investors Buy Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBRX. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Monday.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FBRX

Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forte Biosciences stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBRX Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,031,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Forte Biosciences makes up 1.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 5.59% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.09. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.91.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.