Investors Buy Large Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

Insider Activity at O-I Glass

In related news, Director John Humphrey purchased 15,000 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in O-I Glass by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 40.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in O-I Glass by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in O-I Glass by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 135,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

