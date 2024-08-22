Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 79,442 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 16% compared to the typical daily volume of 68,762 put options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16.
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.
