Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $700.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.94. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $12.83.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 48.55%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SIGA Technologies will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,362,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 297,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 41,515 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,177,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 134,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,821,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after buying an additional 133,883 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 841,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 602,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

