Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.
SIGA Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $700.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.94. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $12.83.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 48.55%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SIGA Technologies will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies Company Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
