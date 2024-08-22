Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI Japan ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 11,638 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,455 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,382,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,453,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,202 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,490,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 508.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,692,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,671,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,108,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $71.17. 431,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,465,884. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.