Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.
Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $7.69.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evelo Biosciences
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- What is a support level?
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.