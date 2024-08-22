Investors Purchase High Volume of Suncor Energy Put Options (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SU stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

