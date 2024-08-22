Iofina (LON:IOF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.55

Shares of Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 21.55 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 21.73 ($0.28). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 147,974 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.45) target price on shares of Iofina in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.55. The company has a market capitalization of £41.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.05.

Iofina plc develops, explores for, and produces iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

