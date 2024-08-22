iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.82

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 2577391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on iQIYI from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,075,000. SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 185.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 1,381,265 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

