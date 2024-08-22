iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $3.31

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.22. iQIYI shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 1,204,406 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,075,000. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth $117,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter worth $495,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 185.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,265 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

