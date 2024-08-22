IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.83. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.92% and a negative return on equity of 105.42%. The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of IRIDEX worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

