Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,937 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 11.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,931,000 after buying an additional 475,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,391,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,975,000 after acquiring an additional 81,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,879,000 after acquiring an additional 772,988 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,286,351.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $23,956,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,050.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,286,351.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,956,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $112.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 433.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.