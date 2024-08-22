Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,814 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $17,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035,937 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,931,000 after buying an additional 475,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $228,391,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,975,000 after buying an additional 81,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,879,000 after buying an additional 772,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $3,114,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,686.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $3,114,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,686.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,634 shares of company stock worth $8,874,690 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $112.10 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 169.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 433.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

