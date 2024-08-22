Isabelle Winkles Sells 4,091 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZEGet Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $177,058.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,968,639.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 16th, Isabelle Winkles sold 8,207 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $339,523.59.
  • On Thursday, August 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $189,810.00.
  • On Monday, July 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $175,770.00.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of Braze stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Braze by 29.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Braze by 149.9% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

