Isabelle Winkles Sells 4,091 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $177,058.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,968,639.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Isabelle Winkles sold 8,207 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $339,523.59.

On Thursday, August 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $189,810.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $175,770.00.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of Braze stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRZE

Institutional Trading of Braze

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Braze by 29.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Braze by 149.9% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.