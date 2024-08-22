Isabelle Winkles Sells 8,207 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $339,523.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,955.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,091 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $177,058.48.

On Thursday, August 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $189,810.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $175,770.00.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Braze by 537.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,135,000 after buying an additional 1,287,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,584,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Braze by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,315,000 after purchasing an additional 480,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRZE. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

