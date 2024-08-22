iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC) Shares Up 1.6%

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28. 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.0918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Company Profile

The iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (ETEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in breakthrough innovations addressing climate transition. The fund selects stocks by utilizing an Adoption Curve that contributes to a companys aggregate score (sum of revenue earned from green technology and product innovation score) ETEC was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

